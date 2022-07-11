 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Field day set south of Mandan for leafy spurge-eating flea beetles

Grassland (copy)

Leafy spurge, at the top of the photo, is a noxious weed.

 Jenny Schlecht, Forum News Service

A field day is set in Morton County on Tuesday to collect and redistribute flea beetles that eat leafy spurge.

The event is at the wildlife management area south of Mandan, beginning at 10 a.m. Central time. Turn off Main Street onto state Highway 6 and go about 10 miles south, following the signs.

People interested in acquiring some of the bugs to release on their own property can collect them from the established population at the site.

“Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combating leafy spurge infestations.”

doug goehring

Doug Goehring

People who attend are asked to help collect. All beetles collected will be distributed evenly. Attendees should bring a cooler with ice packs to transport the bugs, and they're asked to bring sweep nets if they have them.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Cody Schnabel at 701-391-8006.

The field day is co-hosted by the state Agriculture Department and the county weed board.

