Feed hauling aid program doles out $250,000 to 116 ranchers

A program the state launched late last year to reimburse eligible ranchers for a portion of feed transportation costs has doled out a total of $250,000 to 116 approved applicants.
The Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program was created to help producers who had verifiable feed losses as a result of extraordinary weather conditions last fall. The state Emergency Commission approved funding for the program.
The money was issued on Friday, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
