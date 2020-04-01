Feed hauling aid program doles out $250,000 to 116 ranchers

A program the state launched late last year to reimburse eligible ranchers for a portion of feed transportation costs has doled out a total of $250,000 to 116 approved applicants.

The Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program was created to help producers who had verifiable feed losses as a result of extraordinary weather conditions last fall. The state Emergency Commission approved funding for the program.

The money was issued on Friday, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

