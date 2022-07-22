Feds boost payment rates for rancher aid program; North Dakota crops in good shape

The federal government has revised the payment rates for young calves under a program that aims to help ranchers hit by disasters such as the string of blizzards that pummeled western North Dakota in April.

The move by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency means payment rates through the federal Livestock Indemnity Program will more accurately reflect fair value for young beef calves, according to members of the state's congressional delegation and the North Dakota Stockmen's Association, both of which requested a change.

Stockmen's Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said FSA's decision "is a significant victory for North Dakota cattle ranchers who suffered serious calf losses in the April storm complex."

A three-day blizzard in mid-April dropped 2-3 feet of snow over a wide area, and an Easter Sunday storm that followed added several inches more, along with heavy rain in many other areas. A late-month blizzard dumped another 1 to 1 ½ feet of snow in the west and also brought freezing rain to the region.

The counties of Ward, Mountrail, Golden Valley, Billings and Stark had estimated losses of more than 10% of their 2021 cattle inventory. Most other western counties had estimated losses of up to 5% of their cattle inventory, according to a North Dakota State University study.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of the storms. President Joe Biden earlier this month granted a presidential disaster declaration requested by Burgum for 40 counties.

The Livestock Indemnity Program compensates ranchers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality, paying 75% of the fair market value, with national payment rates set annually by the U.S. agriculture secretary.

The revised rates will increase compensation for young calves, according to the delegation and the Stockmen's. For example, aid for beef cattle weighing less than 250 pounds will rise from $175 -- which represented an average market price of $233 -- to $474, representing a market value of about $632, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The Stockmen's offers a detailed list of revised program values: adult bull: $1,077.94; adult cow: $829.18; non-adult cattle less than 250 pounds to 399 pounds: $474.38; non-adult cattle 400 to 799 pounds: $661.32; and non-adult cattle 800 pounds or more: $1,102.20.

“While the disaster program doesn’t bring back the animals nor the generations of hard work, selection and breeding that were lost, it will help producers recover after these catastrophic storms, which came on the heels of record-setting drought," said New Rockford rancher Jeff Schafer, the Stockmen's president. "The revised value is much more accurate and reflective of real-life pricing.”

The Stockmen's and its Foundation launched the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund in late April with $40,000 in funding and invited donations. The fund's total has now reached $125,000, according to Ellingson. Ranchers can download application and nomination forms at http://www.ndstockmen.org/foundation/hopeafterhaley/. The deadline is Aug. 1.

Separately, the Federal Highway Administration has awarded North Dakota's Transportation Department $500,000 to repair federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands that were damaged by the April snowstorms in western North Dakota and by severe flooding in the east, according to Cramer.

Crops update

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that abnormally dry conditions have crept back into the very southeastern tip of North Dakota, in Richland County, but the rest of the state remains out of any drought category.

Last year at this time, all of the state was in some form of drought, with more than half in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories in the system that's a partnership of USDA, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A wet fall wiped away drought in eastern North Dakota, and the overly wet spring did the same in the west. The heavy precipitation hampered farmers trying to get their crops in the field, but it's been good for the young crops that did get seeded and also for ranchers' hay and pasture situations.

The latest crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates more than 90% of topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies in North Dakota as being adequate to surplus. The condition of all major crops is mostly in the "good" rating, with fewer than 10% of all crops except sugar beets rated as poor or very poor; 15% of the sugar beet crop is in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 86% good to excellent, as is the alfalfa hay crop. Stock water supplies are rated 97% adequate to surplus.