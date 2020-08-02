Farmers Market Day at the Capitol set Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 16th annual North Dakota Farmers Market Day at the Capitol is set Wednesday.

The event will feature everything from garlic to lefse to honey and canned goods, according to the state Agriculture Department.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Farmers Market Week than to buy North Dakota grown or raised products directly from the farmer or rancher,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It’s a great time to discover what’s in season in North Dakota, and support our farmers and ranchers.”

Farmers, ranchers and companies that are members of the state's Pride of Dakota branding program will participate in the market, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of the Capitol building off Fourth Street. Attendees are asked to follow the one-way directional signs as they move through the market.

The agriculture department's Local Foods Directory Map can be found at www.nd.gov/ndda/NDLFMAP.

