Farmers in wet North Dakota counties get break on haying and grazing

The federal government is allowing farmers in certain North Dakota counties to hay cover crops on "prevented plant" acres two months earlier than normal.

"Prevented plant" is a crop insurance term for land that is either too wet or too dry to seed. Producers typically can't hay or graze cover crops on those acres until Nov. 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency on Monday announced it will move back that date to Sept. 1 in 23 North Dakota counties, along with several in South Dakota

Qualifying North Dakota counties are Barnes, Benson, Bottineau, Cass, Dickey, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Mcintosh, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom, Rolette, Sargent, Sheridan, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill and Wells. Farmers in those counties can begin haying and grazing Sept. 1 without losing crop insurance benefits.

“Farmers in the Dakotas have seen excessive moisture over the winter and into this spring, and we made this one-year adjustment to help farmers remain good stewards of the land and provide an opportunity to ensure quality forage is available for livestock this fall,” Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said in a statement.

For more information, go to rma.usda.gov.

