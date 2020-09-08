 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmers and Artisans Market set at Capitol on Thursday

Farmers and Artisans Market set at Capitol on Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

The fall Farmers and Artisans Market is set Thursday at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Farmers, ranchers and Pride of Dakota companies from across North Dakota will participate in the outdoor market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capitol's west parking lot, off Fourth Street.

“This is a showcase for North Dakota growers and makers, giving area residents an opportunity to see the range of products made and grown right here in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The owners and employees of more than 30 Pride of Dakota businesses and local producers will be selling, and talking about their products.”

For more information about the state's Pride of Dakota branding program, go to www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News