Farmers and Artisans Market set at Capitol on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fall Farmers and Artisans Market is set Thursday at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Farmers, ranchers and Pride of Dakota companies from across North Dakota will participate in the outdoor market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Capitol's west parking lot, off Fourth Street.

“This is a showcase for North Dakota growers and makers, giving area residents an opportunity to see the range of products made and grown right here in our state,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The owners and employees of more than 30 Pride of Dakota businesses and local producers will be selling, and talking about their products.”

For more information about the state's Pride of Dakota branding program, go to www.prideofdakota.nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0