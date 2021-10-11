 Skip to main content
Farm dreams workshop set
People looking to start a farm, ranch or local food business can take part in a free online workshop offered by the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability.

The Farm Dreams workshop is Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Central time. It's designed to provide resources, connections and perspectives from experienced farmers to help participants take the first steps toward their farm dreams.

Register at www.farrms.org/dream.

