Farm dreams workshop set

People looking to start a farm, ranch or local food business can take part in a free online workshop offered by the Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability.
The Farm Dreams workshop is Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Central time. It's designed to provide resources, connections and perspectives from experienced farmers to help participants take the first steps toward their farm dreams.
Register at www.farrms.org/dream.
