Exceptional drought, wildfire activity ease in North Dakota; rules relaxed for hay, water, livestock haulers

Weekly data

The Drought Monitor shows that exceptional drought in an area encompassing parts of the central counties of McLean, Sheridan and McHenry has improved to extreme drought, the second-worst category. Extreme drought now covers 52% of the state, an improvement from 58% last week. All but the very southeastern tip of North Dakota remains in some form of drought, the same as last week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The crop report shows virtually no change in North Dakota's soil moisture conditions over the week, with 64% of topsoil and 76% of subsoil being rated as short or very short.

The spring wheat and durum wheat harvests have wrapped up, and winter wheat planting in the state is more than one-third complete, slightly ahead of the average pace.

The harvest of row crops is progressing. A little less than half of the corn, soybean and sunflower crops are rated poor to very poor. The second cutting of the alfalfa hay crop is wrapping up. Slightly more than three-fourths of that crop is rated poor or very poor.

Waning wildfires