EPA announces 5-year dicamba extension; North Dakota ag officials pleased

“The EPA has reviewed available information and science and has conducted assessments to ensure any concerns expressed by the latest court decision have been addressed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “We appreciate the certainty this gives our farmers in order to make plans for the next growing season."

The agriculture department will review the labels once they're submitted as part of the state registration process, Goehring said.

The American Soybean Association also praised the EPA's move, as did North Dakota's congressional delegation and the North Dakota Farm Bureau.

“This past year, farmers who used dicamba faced uncertainty when the courts stepped in, causing added stress to agriculture,” Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies said. “The new registration relieves some of the stress farmers have as they start to plan for next spring.”

This decision is viewed as a victory for BASF and Bayer, which utilize dicamba products in their seed lines. But some environmental groups plan to challenge the decision.