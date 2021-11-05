Durum Forum set in Minot next week

The North Dakota Wheat Commission and the U.S. Durum Growers Association will host the 2021 Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum on Monday and Tuesday at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

The event will bring together industry experts and farmers to discuss the latest trends impacting the wheat and durum industries.

The event will kick off with a social Monday evening. Tuesday's event will include keynote speakers, crop overviews and a grain marketing panel. The Durum Growers Association annual meeting also will be held.

The event is free but registration is requested. To register, view the complete agenda and find additional information, go to www.durumgrowers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0