Dryness spreads across North Dakota; harvest of many crops underway

Dryness expanded substantially across North Dakota over the past week and now covers a quarter of the state, a scope not seen since moisture from a stormy April wiped away drought that had lingered more than a year.

Meanwhile, the harvest of many crops in the state is getting underway, and federal officials have announced more updates to a farm disaster relief program.

Moderate drought remains only in the southeastern tip of the state, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map. But abnormal dryness has spread from that region to parts of east central, south central, southwest and northwest North Dakota.

Hot weather has blanketed the state in recent weeks. The Upper Midwest over the past week also had "light rain at best," and "As a result, dryness persisted or intensified," Richard Tinker, a meteorologist and drought expert with several agencies including the Climate Prediction Center, wrote in this week's drought report.

"Most of the Dakotas and the eastern tier of the region measured (rain) near or below half of normal for the last 30 days, with several patches across the central Dakotas and southeastern Kansas receiving 25% of normal or less," he said.

Precipitation in Bismarck so far this month is 1.3 inches below normal, according to National Weather Service data. Since the beginning of June, it's 2.8 inches below normal.

In coming days, "Much of the Upper Midwest and northern Ohio Valley should get several tenths to nearly 2 inches of rain, although the highest totals should be highly isolated," Tinker said.

The weather service forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for a dry weekend, with a chance of showers late Monday through Thursday.

The September outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in southern North Dakota.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

Soil moisture continues to degrade across North Dakota, but crops remain in relatively good shape as harvest gets underway.

This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 59% of topsoil moisture and 70% of subsoil moisture as adequate to surplus, down from 71% and 79%, respectively, last week.

More than half of all major crops in North Dakota remain in the good or excellent categories. For the state's staple spring wheat crop, the amount in those categories is 72%.

The harvest of fall-planted winter wheat is two-thirds done in North Dakota. Harvest of spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, oats, barley, dry peas and flaxseed is getting underway.

Pasture and range conditions continue to decline -- from 73% good to excellent last week to 68% this week. Stock water supplies are rated 89% adequate to surplus, down from 91% a week ago.

The condition of the alfalfa hay crop in the state is 70% good to excellent, down from 73% last week. The second cutting of alfalfa is 70% complete, slightly behind average.

The state Transportation Department this week reminded people haying state highway ditches to place bales at the outer edge of the right of way to maintain a safe, clear zone for vehicles.

“We’re grateful to farmers for keeping motorist safety in mind,” Maintenance Division Director Brad Darr said.

Farmer aid

A federal aid program that aims to help farmers recover from losses tied to weather disasters in 2020 and 2021 has pumped a little more than $1 billion into North Dakota.

That's a big chunk of the $6.4 billion the Emergency Relief Program has doled out nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this summer fixed an issue that had incorrectly categorized some farmers' 2020 claims as 2019 losses.

The agency this week said it will be correcting applications for thousands more producers "who were inadvertently left out of the first data set we used."

USDA also has established an appeals process for producers impacted by issues with the Farm Service Agency's adjusted gross income calculations under the program, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. The problem had improperly subjected some farmers to lower payment limits, preventing them from fully recovering their eligible losses, he said.