Dryness creeping back into North Dakota; condition of crops good but degrading

Moderate drought has crept back into a small portion of southeastern North Dakota, and other parts of the state are getting drier.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows a patch of moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions covering other parts of that county and stretching west into Sargent County. Overall, however, less than 2% of North Dakota is in some form of drought.

All of the state was covered by drought last year at this time. An overly wet spring this year changed that -- North Dakota logged its second-wettest April on record, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. But moisture has become scarcer since.

Monthly climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that precipitation in Bismarck in April was 2.2 inches above normal, but in May it was 1.2 inches below normal and in June it was 2.2 inches below normal. The figure for July was 0.7 inches above normal, but so far this month it's 0.2 inches below normal.

Precipitation in the capital city since the start of the year is now more than an inch below normal. As a comparison, just two months ago it was nearly an inch above normal, according to weather service data.

For other western cities, it's worse. Precipitation in Dickinson since the start of the year is running 2 inches below normal, and in Minot it's more than 4.5 inches below normal.

Record and near-record heat last week didn't help matters.

"Most of the Great Plains recorded only a few tenths of an inch of rain at best last week, as did most of North Dakota," Richard Tinker, a meteorologist and drought expert with several agencies including the Climate Prediction Center, wrote in this week's drought report.

Crop report

Topsoil moisture in the state after the soggy April was rated 95% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture was 92% in those categories.

This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows the degradation since then -- it rates 71% of topsoil moisture and 79% of subsoil moisture in those categories.

The condition of most major crops in North Dakota remains mostly in the "good" rating, but the percentages in that category have declined for many crops. For example, a month ago 73% of the state's staple spring wheat crop was rated as "good," and this week it's 60%. For soybeans, the percentage has declined from 63% to 55%. For sunflowers, it has dropped from 77% to 68%.

Pasture and range conditions statewide also have declined -- from 81% good to excellent a month ago, to 73% this week. Stock water supplies are rated 91% adequate to surplus, down from 96% in early July.

The condition of the alfalfa hay crop is 73% good to excellent, down from 91% a month ago.

Lake advisories

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality has issued blue-green algae advisories for Lake Tschida in Grant County and Patterson Lake in Stark County.

Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup.

A list of advisories and warnings can be found at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS. Blue-green algae blooms can be reported at 701-328-5210 or on the website.