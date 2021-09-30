Drought worsens in northwest North Dakota; impending freeze could raise wildfire risk

Drought worsened in northwestern North Dakota over the past week, but conditions in all other regions remained unchanged.
Parts of the northwest that were in severe drought last week are now in extreme drought, the second-worse of four categories, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. A small pocket of exceptional drought -- the worst category -- remained in Golden Valley County in the southwest. All of the state except the very southeastern tip remained in some form of drought.
"Almost the entire (Northern Plains) region was dry this week with only light precipitation recorded in portions of the region," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote. "Most all of the region was at or above normal for temperatures this week with the warmest readings in the Dakotas, where temperatures were 6-8 degrees above normal."
Record and even historic heat blanketed much of North Dakota early this week, with several cities including Bismarck setting high temperature records.
Dickinson on Tuesday hit 100 degrees. The National Weather Service said it appears to be the latest in the year that any weather station in the state has recorded a triple-digit temperature. Bismarck this year has had 50 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The most on record is 53 days in 1936, during the Dust Bowl.
A cold front pushed through the region Wednesday, bringing more seasonal temperatures and a little rain -- Bismarck got about a tenth of an inch. But above-normal temperatures are likely again next week, according to Fuchs and the weather service office in Bismarck.
"While the average high temperature in North Dakota the first week of October is in the 60s, above 70 degree highs are likely next week and even some 80s are possible," the agency said in a social media post. The latest drought briefing from the weather service says the entire month "is favored for continued above-average temperatures" across the state.
Crop update
The condition of major row crops in North Dakota continues to suffer as harvest gets underway.
Nearly 40% of the sunflower crop is rated in poor or very poor condition, and more than 40% of both the corn and soybean crops are in those categories, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The sunflower and corn harvests are just getting underway, while about one-fourth of the soybean crop is in the bin.
Soil moisture continues to be in short supply, with 71% of topsoil and 76% of subsoil being rated as short or very short.
Pasture and rangelands were rated 76% poor or very poor, and 84% of stock water supplies were in those categories. Both percentages were slight improvements over the week.
Rancher aid
Farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell livestock due to drought may have an additional year to replace the animals and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales, the IRS announced this week.
The relief generally applies to capital gains realized by eligible farmers and ranchers on sales of livestock held for draft, dairy or breeding purposes. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry, are not eligible. For specific rules, go to https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-21-55.pdf and https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-06-82.pdf.
The state and federal governments have implemented numerous programs to help drought-stricken farmers and ranchers. Details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.
Wildfire update
The hot, dry conditions this summer have led to more than 2,200 wildfires in North Dakota burning about 123,500 acres. The number of fires is more than double last year's total, and the scorched acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020.
The pace of wildlfire activity has slowed in recent weeks, and Wednesday's rain also dampened the wildfire risk. Nearly all counties on Thursday were in the low or moderate fire danger categories. But the weather service in its drought briefing said a killing frost is likely soon, "and this will once again dry the grasses and cause fire concerns."
The weather service office in Bismarck will stop issuing frost advisories on Friday but will continue to provide freeze watches and freeze warnings as needed, until a hard freeze occurs over all of western and central North Dakota or until Oct. 15, whichever comes first. That date marks the end of the growing season. A hard freeze is defined as temperatures at or below 28 degrees for at least three hours.
Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Aside from Kidder County, all western and central North Dakota counties continue to have fire restrictions in place. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.