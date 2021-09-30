Drought worsens in northwest North Dakota; impending freeze could raise wildfire risk

Wildfire update

The hot, dry conditions this summer have led to more than 2,200 wildfires in North Dakota burning about 123,500 acres. The number of fires is more than double last year's total, and the scorched acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020.

The pace of wildlfire activity has slowed in recent weeks, and Wednesday's rain also dampened the wildfire risk. Nearly all counties on Thursday were in the low or moderate fire danger categories. But the weather service in its drought briefing said a killing frost is likely soon, "and this will once again dry the grasses and cause fire concerns."

The weather service office in Bismarck will stop issuing frost advisories on Friday but will continue to provide freeze watches and freeze warnings as needed, until a hard freeze occurs over all of western and central North Dakota or until Oct. 15, whichever comes first. That date marks the end of the growing season. A hard freeze is defined as temperatures at or below 28 degrees for at least three hours.

Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Aside from Kidder County, all western and central North Dakota counties continue to have fire restrictions in place. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.

