Drought worsens again in North Dakota; hay thefts show dire situation

Drought that has plagued North Dakota all summer worsened again in the past week, with exceptional drought beginning to creep into the southwest after appearing in the east last week.
Exceptional drought -- the worse of four categories, now covers nearly 16% of the state, up from 14% last week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. There is a large patch in central North Dakota, and small areas in the middle of the Red River Valley and in Golden Valley County in the west.
Extreme drought, the second-worst category, declined slightly, from 60% to 59%. But severe drought increased, from 22% to 25%. And all of the state remains in some form of drought.
"Very poor soil moisture conditions and severe agricultural impacts were felt in the northern Great Plains," wrote National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti.
North Dakota has been warmer and much drier than average since last October, according to the National Weather Service. Last month was the second-warmest July in Bismarck in a span of almost 1 ½ centuries, and the city this week set a record for most days in a year at or above 100 degrees -- 15. The previous record was set in 1936.
Bismarck (102 degrees), Dickinson (103) and Minot (104) on Monday all set record-high temperatures for the date, according to the weather service. Dickinson and Minot broke records that had stood more than a century. Bismarck's had stood for more than half a century. Minot also set a record on Sunday, and Jamestown tied its record that day.
A cool-down is in the works, with high temps later this week expected to be only in the 70s, according to the weather service forecast. There's a chance of rain showers through the weekend.
"As a storm system advances eastward out of the West, moderate to heavy rain is possible from central and eastern Utah northeast into the northern Great Plains and western Minnesota," Riganti wrote. However, he added that below-normal precipitation is expected in the region again next week.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Struggling agriculture
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 91% of topsoil and 88% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- little change over the week.
Nearly two-thirds of the state's staple spring wheat crop remains rated as poor or very poor, and about half of the durum wheat, soybean and corn crops are still in those categories.
Pasture and range conditions across the state are rated 87% poor or very poor -- up markedly from 79% last week -- and 75% of the alfalfa hay crop is in those categories, the same as last week, according to the crop report. Stock water supplies are rated 91% short or very short, up slightly, the report said.
The National Weather Service said in its most recent drought briefing that "The impacts to agriculture continue to climb as lack of forage is leading ranchers to reduce their herds, all while the cutting of failed cash crops, such as corn, for hay is quickly spreading across the state."
A recent report from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office shows how dire the situation is -- the office received two reports of hay being stolen from ditches southwest of Manning. A $500 reward is offered for information that leads to whoever is responsible.
North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said she is not aware of hay thefts being a widespread problem.
The state and federal governments have implemented numerous programs to help drought-stricken producers. Details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.
Wildfire threat
The hot, dry conditions this summer have led to 2,186 wildfires burning 122,724 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. The number of fires is more than double last year's total, and the blackened acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020.
The state typically has two wildfire seasons -- before spring green-up, and in late-summer and fall when new-season grasses dry out. But this year essentially has been one continuous season given the consistent hot, dry conditions, according to Hill.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department this week urged hunters to be aware of the daily fire danger index issued by the National Weather Service when they venture into the field during the fall hunting seasons. Most North Dakota counties were in the moderate fire risk category on Thursday with the cooldown in the weather and anticipated rainfall.
"Hunters should consider bringing along a shovel, fire extinguisher, extra water and heavy fabric as an extra precaution," Game and Fish said in a statement. "However, individuals who are not trained firefighters should not attempt to fight a fire that is out of control. Instead, contact the nearest rural fire department immediately."
Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.
The Dakota Prairie Grasslands office this week also urged North Dakotans who plan to hunt or recreate in federal grassland areas to check for fire restrictions at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.