Drought worsens again in North Dakota; hay thefts show dire situation

A cool-down is in the works, with high temps later this week expected to be only in the 70s, according to the weather service forecast. There's a chance of rain showers through the weekend.

"As a storm system advances eastward out of the West, moderate to heavy rain is possible from central and eastern Utah northeast into the northern Great Plains and western Minnesota," Riganti wrote. However, he added that below-normal precipitation is expected in the region again next week.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Struggling agriculture

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 91% of topsoil and 88% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- little change over the week.

Nearly two-thirds of the state's staple spring wheat crop remains rated as poor or very poor, and about half of the durum wheat, soybean and corn crops are still in those categories.