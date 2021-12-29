Drought, wildfires dominate year in weather in North Dakota; record temps span entire year

Howdy Lawlar has been farming and ranching in the Watford City area for decades and battling wildfires as a volunteer firefighter for much of his adult life. He’s never experienced a year like this one.

Record heat, record dryness and thousands of wildfires torched the North Dakota landscape in 2021.

“I recall (a drought) back in the ‘90s, but I was younger -- I’m the fifth-generation on this farm,” said Lawlar, 47. “I remember it a little bit, but not like this one.”

Lawlar watched his small grains and soybean crops wither in the fields. He juggled his 170 cow/calf pairs among various parched pastures. And he responded to so many wildfires that he lost count. But he hasn’t let it all get him down.

“I can’t control the weather, so I don’t let it control me,” he said. “You just have to deal with what the good Lord gives you.”

In 2021, that was drought. The year started out dry -- Bismarck, for example, got just 16.7 inches of snow last winter compared to the norm of 50.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

And it got drier. And drier. And drier.

Gov. Doug Burgum on April 8 declared a statewide disaster, citing the worst drought this century. By Aug. 9, when he issued another order easing some driving restrictions for haulers of livestock, hay and water to aid stricken ranchers, he was calling it the worst drought on record. Six days later, he and nine other Western governors would send a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for a presidential disaster declaration.

“Thousands of farmers in our states are experiencing devastating impacts from our ongoing drought,” the letter said.

The average temperature in North Dakota over the summer was about 4 degrees warmer than normal, making it the third-warmest summer on record, according to State Climatologist and North Dakota State University professor Adnan Akyuz. Precipitation was about 2 ½ inches below average, making it the 16th-driest summer on record, he said.

"Overall, 339 records, including temperature- and precipitation-related occurrences across the state, were tied or broken" over the summer, Akyuz said in a summer wrap-up.

A La Nina weather phenomenon -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean -- was a driving factor behind the dry weather this year, according to AccuWeather. Some experts including AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson also say human-caused climate change will increasingly lead to more severe weather events.

“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated in their reports that heat waves are very likely to become more frequent and more intense as well as increase their duration by the end of this century due to climate change,” Anderson wrote in June.

Records run rife

Hot weather records spanned the entire year.

A mid-January heat wave set records in Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson and Jamestown. Bismarck on Jan. 12 hit 52 degrees.

Bismarck on the day before Easter had a record high temperature for April 4, of 83 degrees.

The temperature in Dickinson on Sept. 28 soared to 100 degrees -- the latest in the year that any weather station in the state has recorded a triple-digit temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

Bismarck, Dickinson and Minot on Dec. 1 set record highs for the date, and Bismarck and Dickinson also tied their records for the warmest temp ever recorded in the month of December -- 68 in Dickinson and 66 in the capital city.

Deep in drought

During much of the summer, three-fourths of North Dakota was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Those conditions have improved dramatically, due in part to a wet October.

October ended up being a drought anomaly. Climate statistics from the National Weather Service showed precipitation for the month was above normal in Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Jamestown. Bismarck received 3.35 inches. That was nearly 2 inches above normal and marked the seventh-wettest October on record for the city. Records date to 1874.

An Oct. 13 storm brought record rainfall to Bismarck -- more than 1 ¼ inches -- and a roof drain failure at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum led to interior flooding and the temporary closure of some exhibits.

But by October, damage to crops and livestock was already done.

“A prime example, we used to run 72 (cow/calf) pair in a pasture, and this year we could only run about 32 pair out there in the same spot,” Lawlar said.

Weekly updates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service during the year routinely showed the bulk of pasture, rangeland and crops in poor or very poor condition, and stock water supplies and soil moisture as being mostly short or very short.

“Our whole operation changed – the normal wasn’t the normal anymore,” Lawlar said.

Lawlar considers himself more fortunate than many other ranchers -- he hasn’t had to downsize his herd, and he has enough hay to get him through the winter.

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson in October testified before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power, noting a 24% increase in sales this year at auction markets where the association maintains brand inspection. North Dakota ranchers as of July had sold 148,000 cows, when the average for an entire year is 200,000, she said.

The state and federal governments have implemented numerous aid programs.

“Everybody has a little different perspective -- is it enough or not? -- but any assistance in a time of need helps,” Lawlar said.

Widespread wildfires

Lawlar came to the aid of others when wildfires broke out in his region. He’s been a volunteer with both the Watford City and the McKenzie County Rural fire departments for 15 years, and “I would say for me, (2021) has been the worst,” he said.

There were 2,442 wildfires in North Dakota this year, burning 125,664 acres, according to North Dakota Emergency Services spokesman Eric Jensen. The number of fires is more than 2 ½ times the number all of last year, and the scorched acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020. The total blackened area is more than six times the size of Bismarck.

Large wildfires around Easter prompted the evacuation of Medora and shut down the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Lawlar helped battle the large fire at the national park’s North Unit, and many smaller ones.

“I know it’s double digits,” he said. “Any little spark was igniting stuff, it was so dry."

'Look to the future'

Weather experts expect this winter to be snowier than last in North Dakota, though that won't take much.

Bismarck's winter season total of 17.8 inches as of Monday was more than the total of 16.7 inches for all of last winter, according to the National Weather Service.

“Any precipitation through the rest of fall and into winter is going to help with drought conditions,” weather service Meteorologist Megan Jones, climate program leader in Bismarck, said earlier this month.

“The main thing we are hoping for is that we have a normal to above-normal snowpack in late winter and spring,” she said. “That will really give us the runoff and replenish the soil moisture that we’re hoping for as we go into the growing season.”

There is still optimism in the agricultural community despite the tough year, according to Lawlar.

“I have hope. You can’t look behind; you learn from what happened the previous year,” he said. “That’s part of farming and ranching -- you have to look down the road, look to the future.

“I’m not going to get negative,” Lawlar said. “I love to farm and ranch, and I wouldn’t do anything else. I keep my chin up and go forward.”

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

