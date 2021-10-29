Drought virtually unchanged in North Dakota; Halloween weather forecast is cool, breezy

Drought in North Dakota is virtually unchanged over the past week, with the onset of wetter weather and more seasonal temperatures.

No areas of the state are in exceptional drought, the worst category, and only about 9% is in extreme drought, the second-worst -- the northwest corner and a pocket in Golden Valley County in the southwest. Much of western and central North Dakota remains in severe drought, but much of eastern North Dakota is rated only "abnormally dry" or not in any category, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.

Those conditions are dramatic improvements from summer, when dry weather and record heat persisted. But concerns remain.

"Groundwater, reservoir levels, and longer-term (9-month to 72-month) (precipitation) indicators still indicated very dry long-term drought conditions in the West and Northern Plains," wrote National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim.

Soil moisture has improved in North Dakota in recent weeks but remains a worry. The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies 44% short or very short, and subsoil supplies 64% in those categories.

Stock water supplies are rated 79% poor or very poor, and 73% of pasture and rangelands are in those categories.

About one-third of the sunflower crop, half of the corn and nearly all of the soybeans have been harvested -- near or ahead of the average pace. Nearly half of the corn and sunflower crops in the field are rated in poor or very poor condition.

North Dakota farmers and ranchers can find details on available drought resources at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.

There have been about 2,400 wildfires in North Dakota burning about 125,500 acres this year, according to the North Dakota Forest Service. The number of fires is more than 2 ½ times the number all of last year, and the scorched acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020.

Burning restrictions remain in place in all western and central counties except for Burleigh, Emmons and Kidder. The fire risk across the state Friday was rated moderate to high. Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.

Bismarck has received 11.11 inches of precipitation this year, according to National Weather Service data. Nearly one-third of that amount has fallen this month, but the city is still 6.5 inches below normal for the year.

Bismarck-Mandan has had some drizzly weather this week, but conditions through the weekend look dry, though cool and windy, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Saturday's high will be in the 40s, with wind gusts to 25 mph. The outlook for Halloween trick-or-treating on Sunday is temperatures in the lower 40s during the day with breezy conditions, and subfreezing temps after nightfall.

A strong solar flare that erupted from the sun on Thursday might lead to northern lights this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday morning might be the best viewing times in western and central North Dakota, according to the weather service.

