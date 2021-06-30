Drought tour brings federal agriculture officials to North Dakota

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven during the start of a two-day drought tour of North Dakota told Mandan-area farmers and ranchers on Wednesday to be blunt with the two federal agriculture agency heads he brought with him.
“Tell them what you need. Tell them what helps you,” said Hoeven, R-N.D. “I’m hopeful by the time they leave we have commitments from both of them that, 'Yup, we’re going to do that.'”
Hoeven invited Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux and Risk Management Agency Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy to North Dakota to hear the concerns of producers during one of the driest years in recent history. Extreme and exceptional drought covers about two-thirds of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and much of the state's crops, hay land and pasture land is in poor shape.
The Mandan stop at a federal Agricultural Research Service grazing unit was the first of four. A second was set for Minot Wednesday afternoon, with stops in Carrington and Argusville planned Thursday. North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford joined the Mandan panel.
Among the topics discussed were available assistance: limited emergency grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres that normally are left idle to prevent erosion and provide wildlife habitat; the Livestock Forage Program, which provides 60% of a producer’s monthly feed costs for five months; and the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, which helps with losses not covered by other programs.
North Dakota producers have been asking for more flexibility, such as the ability to hay CRP land before Aug. 1, while the hay is still of good quality, and to plant cover crops on land they can't grow a cash crop on, to prevent soil erosion and provide more forage for cattle.
Producers want to graze some failed crops but feel stifled by some of the rules in place, said Sterling farmer Lucas Lang, who serves on the North Dakota Farm Bureau board of directors.
“We’ve got to get cows out on these crops that are shot, and we’ve got to do it without the grazing or haying (insurance) penalty,” he said.
A shortage of hay is among the biggest concerns producers have relayed to state officials, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said.
“It’s not going to be a good year anywhere,” he said. “We’re asking for flexibility. If there’s a total loss, can you take what’s there and hay it.”
A plan to allow emergency haying of CRP land before Aug. 1 is in the works, Hoeven said.
Producers asked additionally for eased trucking restraints to allow hay to be transported; simplification of the rules on ag programs and assistance in wading through those rules; and assistance in paying for trucking costs.
Ducheneaux, who ranches on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota, said any new programs or adjustments need to be made with a long-term outlook in mind. Keeping markets open and addressing market concentration will help empower producers by getting them more cash for what they produce, he said.
“The best risk management tool we can give any of you is a fair price for your product,” Ducheneaux said. “How can we make adjustments to what we’re doing so we're not so vulnerable to these types of things?"
What ranchers want most -- rain -- was something none of the panelists could provide, North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said.
“There’s a lot outside our control,” she said. “Livestock producers have a lot of faith, and they’re eternal optimists.”
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com