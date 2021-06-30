Drought tour brings federal agriculture officials to North Dakota

North Dakota producers have been asking for more flexibility, such as the ability to hay CRP land before Aug. 1, while the hay is still of good quality, and to plant cover crops on land they can't grow a cash crop on, to prevent soil erosion and provide more forage for cattle.

Producers want to graze some failed crops but feel stifled by some of the rules in place, said Sterling farmer Lucas Lang, who serves on the North Dakota Farm Bureau board of directors.

“We’ve got to get cows out on these crops that are shot, and we’ve got to do it without the grazing or haying (insurance) penalty,” he said.

A shortage of hay is among the biggest concerns producers have relayed to state officials, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said.

“It’s not going to be a good year anywhere,” he said. “We’re asking for flexibility. If there’s a total loss, can you take what’s there and hay it.”

A plan to allow emergency haying of CRP land before Aug. 1 is in the works, Hoeven said.

Producers asked additionally for eased trucking restraints to allow hay to be transported; simplification of the rules on ag programs and assistance in wading through those rules; and assistance in paying for trucking costs.