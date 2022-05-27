Drought still diminishing in North Dakota; wet holiday weekend expected

Drought continues to disappear from North Dakota as wet spring weather persists.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 19% of the state in some form of drought, down from 21% last week and down from 80% just three months ago. Last year at this time, three-fourths of the state was blanketed by either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

There is no severe, extreme or exceptional drought left anywhere in the state. The northwestern corner is in moderate drought, while the rest of the western one-fourth of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry.

"Half an inch or more (of rain) was widespread across North Dakota," over the past week, National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim wrote. "Abnormal dryness and moderate drought were trimmed in western North Dakota."

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Holiday outlook

The rainy pattern could continue over the holiday weekend.

"A storm system moving across the region ... will deliver rain and thunderstorms to the region over the extended Memorial Day weekend," AccuWeather reported.

There are chances for isolated severe storms in southwestern North Dakota late Friday, with hail and wind gusts to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There are chances of thunderstorms in western and southern North Dakota all three days.

"The highest chances for widespread and longer lasting rain is on Monday. Monday will also be the coolest day of the long weekend," the weather service said.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for high temperatures near 80 on Saturday, in the lower 70s on Sunday and around 70 on Monday, Memorial Day. There's a chance of rain or thunderstorms all three days.

Holiday campers should note that many western and central counties still have some sort of burning restrictions in effect, even though wildfires this spring have been but a fraction of what they were last spring. Details can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

“North Dakotans look forward each year to Memorial Day weekend, to spend time with family and friends. We encourage everyone to practice fire safety to protect the natural resources we all enjoy,” State Forester Tom Claeys said.

The state Department of Water Resources is promoting its “Keep Your Beaches Clean” public awareness campaign.

“As people get out to enjoy North Dakota’s lakes and rivers over the course of the summer months, we ask that everyone does their part to help keep our beaches clean,” Water Resources Director Andrea Travnicek said. “North Dakota’s water resources are a big part of what makes our outdoor recreational opportunities so appealing, and why taking care of them remains such a high priority.”

Crop report

The plentiful precipitation this spring continues to boost soil moisture but also hamper the ability of North Dakota farmers to get crops in the field.

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies statewide as 95% adequate or surplus, and subsoil moisture as 88% in those categories. Both percentages are up slightly from the previous week.

North Dakota pasture and range conditions also continue to improve, with 24% being rated poor or very poor. Stockwater supplies are now just 10% in those categories, also another improvement.

Spring planting still lags well behind the average pace, however. The state's staple spring wheat crop has reached 27% planted, but that compares to the long-term average of 80% at this time of year. About 9% of the crop has emerged, compared to the norm of 27%.

Other planted percentages include 3% of sunflowers, 7% of soybeans, 12% of potatoes, 13% of canola, 17% of durum wheat, 20% of corn, 23% of sugar beets and 26% of barley. All of those crops are well behind average.

