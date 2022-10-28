Drought stable in North Dakota after early week storm; row crop harvest progresses

An early week storm system that brought the first measurable snowfall of the season to parts of western North Dakota doesn't appear to have lessened drought in the state, but it might have kept conditions from worsening.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows no change in North Dakota conditions from last week. Nearly 19% of the state remains in severe drought, the third-highest level on a five-level drought scale. Another 73% is in moderate drought -- including most of Burleigh and Morton counties -- with 7% of the rest of the state considered abnormally dry.

No areas are in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories, but the only part of the state not in any category is the very northeastern corner.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA Meteorologist Adam Hartman wrote in this week's report that conditions across much of the Northern Plains were unchanged this week.

"The storm system that moved across the Intermountain West during the weekend dropped heavy precipitation across the higher elevations of Wyoming and Colorado and parts of the Northern High Plains from Montana eastward to North Dakota," he said. "Even though several areas experienced in excess of 1 inch of precipitation ... short- to long-term drought indicators did not show many signs of improvement by Tuesday."

The storm dropped as much as half a foot of snow on parts of western North Dakota, with heavy rain in other areas. Bismarck got four-tenths of an inch of rain on Monday, according to National Weather Service data.

Crop report

The soybean and sugar beet harvests in North Dakota are close to wrapping up, and half of the corn and one-third of the sunflowers are in the bin.

The harvest of all four crops is ahead of the average page, according to this week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soil moisture supplies statewide were relatively stable over the week. Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 70% short or very short, with 65% of subsoil moisture in those categories. The percentages a week ago were 67% and 63%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 27% poor or very poor, compared to 28% last week. Stock water supplies are 48% short or very short, compared to 45% a week ago.

Combine fires

Warm, dry conditions such as North Dakota has experienced this fall increase the risk of combine fires, especially with sunflowers, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

It's a worry because oil sunflower acreage in North Dakota increased 48% this year, while confectionary sunflower acreage increased 62%. Recent high winds have added to the concern.

“The high wind speeds we are experiencing and the large amount of extremely dry plant material in our fields and grasslands creates perfect conditions for fire when provided with an ignition source, such as the hot exhaust from the combine’s turbocharger or exhaust manifold, or even from an electrical malfunction in a plastic wiring harness on the combine,” Extension Farm and Ranch Safety Coordinator Angie Johnson said.

NDSU offers a Crop Harvest Fire Prevention Checklist, at https://bit.ly/3swO9NB.

Durum Forum

The North Dakota Wheat Commission and the U.S. Durum Growers Association will host the 2022 Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum next Wednesday and Thursday at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

The event will bring together industry experts and farmers to discuss the latest trends and challenges impacting the wheat and durum industries.

The event will kick off with a social and banquet Wednesday evening. Thursday's event will include speakers, crop overviews, and a panel discussion on durum and pasta trends. The Durum Growers Association annual meeting also will be held.

North Dakota led the nation last year in the production of both spring wheat, which is used for bread products, and durum wheat, which is used for pasta.

The event is free but registration is requested. To register, go to www.durumgrowers.com, call 701-355-4458 or email office@durumgrowers.com. A detailed agenda is available on the website.