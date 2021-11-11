Drought remains stable in North Dakota as snow moves in; livestock water testing helps ranchers

Long-term drought persists in North Dakota, though a storm system expected to bring snow to much of the state late this week could help improve conditions.

The weather system was forecast to bring 2-4 inches of snow to much of the eastern half of North Dakota, with up to half a foot in the northeastern corner of the state. Less than an inch was expected west of a diagonal line stretching roughly from Bismarck to Williston, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected along with the snow, potentially making travel hazardous.

Drought has improved markedly in eastern North Dakota in recent weeks, with much of the region no longer listed in any of the four drought categories. Much of the central and west remains in severe or extreme drought, but even those areas have improved dramatically from last summer. There is no change in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, which is updated every Thursday.

"In the Dakotas, where long-term drought is still ongoing, livestock water quality and (mule deer) fawn production were both reported to be suffering as a result of the drought," wrote National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti.

Stock water supplies this week are rated 75% poor or very poor, and 77% of pasture and rangelands are in those categories, both slight improvements from last week, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Adequate, good-quality water has been a challenge for ranchers in North Dakota all year because of the drought. Many ranchers rely on surface water sources, where dissolved minerals and salts can elevate in dry conditions and become toxic to livestock, according to Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

Extension agents worked with ranchers during the grazing season to screen the quality of livestock water sources to reduce animal losses. More than 1,500 water samples from 37 counties were screened, identifying 151 problematic water sources.

“Ground water sources such as wells and springs tended to have better water quality than surface water sources,” Meehan said.

Topsoil moisture statewide this week was rated 42% short or very short, with subsoil supplies 64% in those categories. Neither percentage changed over the week.

Harvest is mostly wrapped up in North Dakota, though about one-fifth of the corn crop and one-third of the sunflowers remain in the field as the snow moves in. Two-thirds of the winter wheat crop, which is planted in the fall and harvested the following year, is in fair to good condition. Riganti said the Climate Prediction Center's 6-10-day outlook favors above-normal precipitation in the Upper Midwest.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Drought resources

North Dakota farmers and ranchers can find details on available drought resources at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov. More information on livestock water testing can be found at https://bit.ly/3quq3U2.

NDSU Extension and the IRS will offer a virtual tax management program to farmers, ranchers and tax preparers from 1-4 p.m. CST on Nov. 30. Experts will provide federal income tax updates and tax management alternatives. Topics will include some drought-related matters such as forced livestock sales and reporting crop insurance payments.

Preregistration for the Zoom meeting is required by Nov. 26. The cost is $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3wALkwj. For more information, contact Paulann Haakenson at paulann.haakenson@ndsu.edu or 701-231-7393.

Burning restrictions remain in place in many western and central counties including Morton, but not Burleigh. The fire risk across the state Thursday was rated low. Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.