Drought intensifies in eastern North Dakota; wildfires top 2,000 for season

Nearly two-thirds of the state's staple spring wheat crop is rated as poor or very poor, and about half of the soybean and corn crops are in those categories. Many producers have begun harvesting corn for livestock forage instead of grain, according to North Dakota State University Extension.

"The impacts to agriculture continue to climb as lack of forage is leading ranchers to reduce their herds, all while the cutting of failed cash crops, such as corn, for hay is quickly spreading across the state," the National Weather Service said in its latest drought briefing, issued over the weekend. "Water quality concerns due to evaporative concentration and harmful algal blooms remain a significant threat to wildlife and livestock in smaller lakes, wetlands and water supply features.

"Regrettably, even if there was a return to near-normal precipitation for this time of year, there is no reason to believe these problems will go away anytime soon, and are now likely to persist going into winter," the report said.

North Dakota has been warmer and much drier than average since last October. Climate statistics from the weather service show that last month was the second-warmest July in Bismarck since 1874 -- a span of nearly 150 years.