Drought in western North Dakota intensifies; little relief in sight

Drought in western North Dakota has intensified over the past week, with little relief in sight.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map, released Thursday, shows much of northwestern North Dakota -- about 17% of the state -- to be in extreme drought. It's the first time this year any portion of the state has been in that category, which is the second-highest, below exceptional drought.
The area in extreme drought stretches roughly from Williston east through Minot to Towner, and from Williston southeast to Washburn.
The rest of the western two-thirds of North Dakota is in severe drought, with the eastern third in moderate drought.
"The Drought Monitor map is one that no one likes to see a lot of color on and, unfortunately, it has been getting more and more colorful as the year goes on," North Dakota Stockmen's Association Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson said.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A strong and slow-moving storm last weekend brought heavy precipitation to other parts of the Plains, but the system's northward spread stopped at South Dakota.
"The northern third of South Dakota and North Dakota missed out on the drought relief," wrote National Drought Mitigation Center climatologist Curtis Riganti and Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh. They added that, "If below-normal precipitation persists later into the spring when temperatures warm, rapid intensification of drought conditions may occur."
There's little relief in sight in the National Weather Service's short-term forecast and longer-term outlooks.
There's a chance of rain and possibly snow over the weekend and into Monday, but "at this time, it does not look like significant precipitation," Meteorologist Jeff Schild said.
Weather service models are showing a storm system developing next week in the Plains, but like the last one "it looks to pass a fair amount to the east and south of us," Schild said. However, "This is still a long ways off -- we're looking at six days out, so the path of this could change," he said.
Longer-term weather outlooks through the next month or so "are leaning a little bit toward average or the dry side for precipitation," Schild said.
Ellingson said the mild winter with little snow has helped ranchers save feed, "but producers are mindful of what could become very serious if the precipitation doesn’t show up in a few weeks when it will be essential."
North Dakota State University Extension livestock specialists on Thursday said ranchers should expect a delay in grass development this spring, and as much as a 25% drop in forage production this year.
Ellingson said the Stockmen's isn't aware of any large sell-offs of cattle, "but certainly producers are taking stock of their feed and grazing resources and cattle inventory as they make plans for the grazing season."
