Drought in western North Dakota intensifies; little relief in sight

"The northern third of South Dakota and North Dakota missed out on the drought relief," wrote National Drought Mitigation Center climatologist Curtis Riganti and Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh. They added that, "If below-normal precipitation persists later into the spring when temperatures warm, rapid intensification of drought conditions may occur."

There's little relief in sight in the National Weather Service's short-term forecast and longer-term outlooks.

There's a chance of rain and possibly snow over the weekend and into Monday, but "at this time, it does not look like significant precipitation," Meteorologist Jeff Schild said.

Weather service models are showing a storm system developing next week in the Plains, but like the last one "it looks to pass a fair amount to the east and south of us," Schild said. However, "This is still a long ways off -- we're looking at six days out, so the path of this could change," he said.

Longer-term weather outlooks through the next month or so "are leaning a little bit toward average or the dry side for precipitation," Schild said.