Drought in North Dakota stable after wetter, cooler week; tax advice issued for ranchers

Drought conditions in North Dakota haven't improved over the past week, but they haven't worsened, either.
This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map, published Thursday, shows conditions unchanged from the previous week -- a little under 18% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories. Extreme drought covers 59% of the state, and all of the state except for the extreme southeastern corner remains in some form of drought.
Wetter, cooler weather in the region stopped the spread of drought, according to National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs.
"Temperatures were 4-6 degrees below normal, with even greater departures in the Dakotas, where some areas were 8-10 degrees below normal for the week," he wrote. "Much of eastern Colorado, southern Nebraska, Kansas and northwest South Dakota into southwest North Dakota received well over 150% of normal precipitation for the week."
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
A continuation of a phenomenon known as La Nina -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean -- is a driving factor behind the dry spring weather this year, according to AccuWeather. Outside of the Desert Southwest, North Dakota is the only spot in the country with exceptional drought. It's only the third time since 2000 that drought has reached that level of intensity in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 73% of topsoil and 76% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture. The topsoil percentage was up 7% from last week; subsoil was down 1%.
About 42% of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and reawakens in the spring -- is rated in poor or very poor condition, an improvement over the week. But spring wheat has declined -- three-fourths of North Dakota's staple crop has emerged, with 27% rated in poor or very poor condition, up from 19% last week.
Pasture and range conditions were rated 67% poor or very poor, and stock water supplies were 69% in those categories, both slight improvements from last week.
A mostly dry May
New climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that the 1.3 inches of rain that fell in the Bismarck area in May was about half of the norm. Precipitation in the city in April was more than half an inch below normal, and in March it was eight-tenths of an inch below normal.
It was wetter to the west last month -- Dickinson saw nearly 4.3 inches of rain, about 1.7 inches above normal. To the north, however, Minot saw only about half of inch of moisture during the month -- 2.2 inches below normal.
Minot Public Works Director Dan Jonasson on Tuesday asked city residents to temporarily limit outdoor water use to help balance demands at the water treatment plant. The request extended to other users of Minot water -- rural water systems, Minot Air Force Base, and those who receive water through the Northwest Area Water Supply system.
Because of the drought and malfunctioning equipment at four water wells, water use in Minot has risen to about 11 million gallons per day -- 2 million gallons a day more than the treatment plant can produce, according to Jonasson.
“To make sure we have enough water for drinking and other essential needs, we’re asking users to limit things like lawn watering, car washing and outdoor sprinkler usage,” he said.
It could be two weeks before all of the water system's wells are operating.
Wildfire update
The state's wildfire total increased little again this week, to 1,208 fires scorching 94,480 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
"Looking pretty good after a holiday weekend; for the most part not much activity and the ones that do come up are manageable within the first attack," she said. "Hoping to continue on that trend."
The acreage burned is nearly eight times what burned in all of 2020. All but six of North Dakota's 53 counties continue to have some form of outdoor burning restrictions in place. Kidder and Bowman counties lifted their restrictions over the past week, according to the state.
Most of northeastern and southwestern North Dakota, including Morton County, was in the "very high" fire risk category on Thursday; most of the rest of the state, including Burleigh County, was at "moderate" risk.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a hot weekend, with high temperatures approaching 100 degrees in some areas. "Critical" fire weather conditions are possible Friday in much of the east.
The heat caused by a change in the jet stream is a dramatic difference from just a week ago. A trace of snow was reported in Bismarck on May 27. Snow had never before been reported in the city on that date, according to the weather service.
More information
Gov. Doug Burgum last month declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission has reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov and www.nd.gov/ndda.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring this week said farmers and ranchers who have sold or are considering selling livestock because of drought face the prospect of a higher income tax bill due to the unplanned sales. Special federal income tax rules are available to producers in that situation.
“Two different tax rules are available depending on the type of livestock and whether a producer’s area is designated a federal disaster area,” Goehring said.
Only one North Dakota county -- Richland, in the southeast -- does not have such a designation, meaning both federal tax relief options are available to nearly all of the state's eligible producers. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3vGf6OR.
“It is always advisable for producers to talk to their tax professional to determine what tax rules apply and how they best fit into producers’ overall financial situations,” Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said.