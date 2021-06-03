Drought in North Dakota stable after wetter, cooler week; tax advice issued for ranchers

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 73% of topsoil and 76% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture. The topsoil percentage was up 7% from last week; subsoil was down 1%.

About 42% of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and reawakens in the spring -- is rated in poor or very poor condition, an improvement over the week. But spring wheat has declined -- three-fourths of North Dakota's staple crop has emerged, with 27% rated in poor or very poor condition, up from 19% last week.

Pasture and range conditions were rated 67% poor or very poor, and stock water supplies were 69% in those categories, both slight improvements from last week.

A mostly dry May

New climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that the 1.3 inches of rain that fell in the Bismarck area in May was about half of the norm. Precipitation in the city in April was more than half an inch below normal, and in March it was eight-tenths of an inch below normal.