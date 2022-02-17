Drought in North Dakota lowers risk of wheat midge problems in 2022

Prolonged drought in North Dakota has reduced the risk of wheat midge infestations during the upcoming growing season, according to North Dakota State University researchers.

Meanwhile, drought improved over the week in the western half of North Dakota.

The orange wheat blossom midge is considered one of the most destructive pests of the crop. An outbreak in the mid-1990s in North Dakota impacted more than 725,000 acres of wheat and caused an estimated $27 million in damage, according to NDSU.

That prompted the university in 1995 to begin annual fall surveys of wheat midge larvae overwintering in the soil, to gauge the risk for infestations the following year. The 2,070 soil samples surveyed from 22 counties last fall produced a record low.

“The majority of the soil samples had zero wheat midge cocoons in the soil for the past two years,” NDSU Extension Entomologist Janet Knodel said. “The percentage was 95% with no midge cocoons in 2022 and 86% in 2021."

About 5% of soil samples were positive for wheat midge cocoons, but in relatively low numbers. Areas considered low risk for infestations this crop year include the counties of Divide, Mountrail, Renville, Bottineau, Benson, Pierce, McLean and Ramsey.

“This dramatic decrease in wheat midge populations since 2019 is probably due to drought in 2020 and 2021,” Knodel said. “Drought can cause wheat midge to overwinter for two years instead of the typical emergence during the following season. Larvae also are susceptible to dryness and require rain to emerge from the soil in late June through mid-July, and to drop out of the mature wheat heads and dig into the soil to overwinter as cocoons."

NDSU studied May-through-August precipitation over the past 11 years and compared it to wheat midge cocoon densities in each surveyed county. The results show "a strong positive correlation between precipitation and wheat midge populations,” Knodel said.

The survey also found an absence of parasitic wasps that play a key role in natural control of wheat midge.

“This forecast is good news for growers since the risk for yield loss and reduced grain quality from wheat midge is low,” Knodel said. “Unfortunately, the bad news is that the beneficial parasitic wasp can’t survive without its host, wheat midge. To my surprise, no parasitized cocoons were found in 2021. This is the first time that no parasitic wasps were observed.”

Drought update

Drought improved significantly in western North Dakota over the past week thanks to recent precipitation.

Moderate, severe and extreme drought in western and central North Dakota shrunk by more than 11%, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. A large chunk of central North Dakota including Burleigh County is now considered "abnormally dry," the lowest level of drought classification. Moderate drought expanded in southern Morton County, however.

Last summer, three-fourths of the state was in either extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories. Fall and winter precipitation has cut into that, particularly in the east. Most of southeastern North Dakota and part of the east central region are now considered to be out of drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center.

