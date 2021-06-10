Drought improves in southwest North Dakota; rancher aid effort gets more money

About 29% of the spring wheat crop and 45% of the winter wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition, both up slightly over the week.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 67% poor or very poor -- no change over the week -- and stock water supplies are 74% in those categories, up from last week. The first cutting of alfalfa hay is getting underway; more than half of that crop is rated as poor or very poor.

Widespread rainfall in recent weeks has helped bring precipitation amounts to near-normal in some parts of North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service’s latest drought briefing, issued June 4. However, the state has been warmer and much drier than average since the beginning of October, and “widespread improvement (in drought) is not expected due to long-term precipitation deficits being so large,” the agency said.

Above-average temperatures are expected across the entire state in June, according to the weather service.

Wildfire update