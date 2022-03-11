Drought, flood outlooks change little in western North Dakota; spring wildfire season on the horizon

Little improvement is expected in drought in western North Dakota over the next few months, a prospect that has lowered even more the perceived risk of serious spring flooding in much of the region.

"West of the Missouri River and on up through Williams and Divide counties, snow cover is generally scarce and overall water content of that snowpack is below normal," the National Weather Service said in its latest drought briefing. "At this point, an above-normal precipitation pattern would be needed to boost water levels in the streams and water supply features of western North Dakota. Current weather forecasts do not show a shift towards a wetter pattern for western North Dakota anytime soon."

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, showed virtually no change from the previous week in the state. Much of central North Dakota remains abnormally dry, and much of the west is in moderate or severe drought, with a big chunk of the northwest still in extreme drought.

"Most of the (Northern Plains) region did not have any changes this week due to the lingering dryness," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote.

Officials are already looking ahead to the spring wildfire season. Little fire activity is expected through the end of this month, but that could change quickly in April.

"Once the spring melt begins in earnest and the drying and curing of fuels begins, ﬁre danger will rapidly increase," the weather service said. "As in a typical year, southwest North Dakota will be the ﬁrst area of concern, spreading north and east as the spring melt continues."

There were 2,442 wildfires in North Dakota last year, burning 125,664 acres, according to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services. The number of fires was more than 2 ½ times the total for all of 2020, and the scorched acres were more than 10 times what burned the previous year. The total blackened area was more than six times the size of Bismarck.

Flood outlook

Previous spring flood outlooks from the weather service indicated a low risk for significant flooding along the Missouri River corridor in North Dakota, and the final outlook released Thursday showed en even lower risk for most locations.

Drought persists, there's little chance of major precipitation in the weather outlook for the next two weeks, and the amount of water in the snowpack hasn't changed much, the report said.

"All flood control and water storage reservoirs in central and western North Dakota are at or well below their desired drawdown levels for accommodating spring runoff," the weather service said. "Along with man-made structures, natural wetlands are also generally below their average levels over the past 10 years. This suggests spring runoff will at least be tempered greatly by natural and artificial storage features across the vast majority of the region."

To the east, portions of the James River Basin are considered to have above-normal water content in the snowpack. But it's still well below the levels that led to widespread major flooding in the springs of 2009-11.

To the north, the outlook for the Souris River Basin continues to indicate a well-below-normal flood risk upstream from Minot. The risk increases downstream, in the Towner-to-Westhope reach, which is more prone to chronic flooding.

"The above-normal snow-water equivalent found in eastern Ward, McHenry, Bottineau and Renville counties causes more concern as flood risk is greater than normal," the report said.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

