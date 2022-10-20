Drought expands again in North Dakota; cooler, wetter weather in store after warm end to workweek

Severe drought expanded again in North Dakota over the past week, as dry conditions continue to plague the western half of the country.

"Much of the western half of the lower 48 states observed above-normal average temperatures this week," National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman wrote in this week's U.S. Drought Monitor report. "...In addition to the above-normal temperatures, precipitation was also lacking for most areas from the Central and Northern Plains westward to the Pacific Coast, warranting drought deterioration.

Nearly 19% of North Dakota is in severe drought, the third-highest level on a five-level drought scale. Another 73% is in moderate drought -- including most of Burleigh and Morton counties -- with 7% of the rest of the state considered abnormally dry. No areas are in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories, but the only part of the state not in any category is the very northeastern corner.

"Despite the High Plains Region observing near to below-normal average temperatures this week, a combination of (existing) dryness, below-normal precipitation, and high winds resulted predominantly in continued degradation regionwide," Hartman wrote.

Precipitation in Bismarck for the month is nearly an inch below normal, and for the year it's now nearly 3.4 inches below normal, according to National Weather Service data.

A northward bulge in the jet stream put an end to the chilly weather on Thursday, with temps warming into the 60s and 70s for the end of the workweek -- above normal for this time of year. But the jet stream will drop early next week and usher in colder air from the Pacific Northwest, according to AccuWeather.

The strong cold front is expected to bring heavy snow to the Rockies before moving into the Great Plains on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of western North Dakota could see rain or even snow on Monday. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan says rain is likely Sunday into early Monday.

Precipitation would be welcome. The latest North Dakota crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture supplies in the state as 67% short or very short, with 63% of subsoil moisture in those categories. The percentages a week ago were 59% and 58%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 28% poor very poor, compared to 27% last week. Stock water supplies are 45% short or very short, compared to 41% a week ago.

Rain or snow could hamper farmers working to get late-season crops harvested. But most crops are near or ahead of the average pace. The potato and canola harvests are wrapping up, sugar beets and soybeans are about three-fourths done, and the corn harvest is one-fourth complete.

Winter wheat planting has all but wrapped up in North Dakota, with three-fourths of the crop emerged. The report rates 80% of the crop as fair to good. Winter wheat is seeded in the fall, goes dormant over winter and begins growing again in the spring.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.