Drought disaster loan deadline looms; snow, wind returning to region Friday

Small nonfarm businesses, agriculture cooperatives and nonprofits in western North Dakota face a Dec. 19 deadline to apply for low-interest loans to help them recover from drought-related losses.

Meanwhile, the 2022 growing season in North Dakota is wrapping up, and wintry weather is returning to the region on Friday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans are available to eligible entities in the counties of Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Williams, Burke, Dunn, Mountrail, Slope and Stark. The aid also is available in the neighboring Montana counties of Fallon, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Wibaux.

The loans are to offset economic losses tied to drought since mid-April. Loans are of up to $2 million and carry an interest rate of 2.94% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofits. Terms are up to 30 years. The money may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster, and businesses directly impacted by the disaster," said Tanya Garfield, director of SBA's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. "Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage.”

For more information and an application go to https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

Drought update

All of western North Dakota in mid-April was in moderate, severe or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A string of spring blizzards that month wiped away drought in the entire state, but it returned during a dry summer. This week's drought map, released Thursday, shows that severe drought covers 29% of the state, essentially the southeast portion and western third. Moderate drought covers 58%, and the rest of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry. That's virtually unchanged from last week.

"For the week, average temperatures were well above normal across the Northern Plains, with average temperatures ranging from 2 to 10-plus degrees above normal," Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral wrote in this week's report. "However, the warmer temperatures melted ... snow in areas of North Dakota, allowing for beneficial percolation of meltwater into the still-unfrozen soils."

Crop update

Soil moisture is still lacking in the state. This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates topsoil moisture as 64% short or very short, and subsoil moisture as 70% in those categories. Both figures are up 1% from last week.

Stock water supplies are rated 48% short or very short, compared to 46% last week.

“Although the state experienced great growing season moisture during the spring of 2022, we have been very dry since mid-July,” said Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental steward specialist and Extension disaster education coordinator. “In fact, the fall moisture and subsequent drought rating in 2022 is worse than in 2020.”

Drought this fall will impact plant growth next spring, according to Meehan.

“Livestock producers should have a plan in place to reduce their stocking rates if overgrazing occurred this year, especially this fall, and if drought persists in 2023,” she said. “They will need to adjust the length of time they graze and/or the number of animals grazed.”

More information is at bit.ly/3OUm653.

The condition of the state's winter wheat crop, which is planted in the fall and harvested the following year, is 94% fair to good, up 1% from a week ago.

The harvest of sunflowers -- the lone remaining crop in North Dakota fields -- is at 95% complete, well-ahead of the long-term average of 85%.

This week's report is the last for the 2022 growing season. Monthly reports will be issued January through March, with weekly reports resuming next April for the 2023 growing season.

Weather forecast

Periods of light snow with strong winds could produce blowing snow and reduce visibility in much of North Dakota from late Thursday into Friday night. Frigid wind chills also are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations from half an inch to 2 inches are possible, and forecasters said hazardous travel conditions are a concern.

"The storm is expected to be relatively fast-moving and will not have a lot of moisture associated with it; despite that, it will still bring a round of accumulating snow," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Wind chills as low as minus 30 degrees are possible Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to the weather service.

The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan calls for high temperatures this weekend around 20, and early next week in the teens. Overnight lows early next week could drop to minus 10.