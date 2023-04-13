Drought is continuing to ease in North Dakota as the snowpack melts and sinks into the parched soil, though in some areas the runoff is too much and is leading to localized flooding.

Meanwhile, two snowpack records in Bismarck have come to an end after five months.

All of southeastern and most of south central North Dakota are now removed from any drought category, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Moderate drought shrunk in northeastern North Dakota, though it persists in the north central and far west regions.

About one-third of the state is in moderate drought, and another third is considered abnormally dry. A week ago nearly all of the state was in some drought category.

"In the Northern Plains, the conditions on the map improved in response to recent significant winter storm events that helped to boost snowpack conditions in North Dakota, where numerous weather stations broke all-time snow depth records for April, according to the North Dakota State Climate Office," Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral wrote in this week's report.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Snow records end

The snow depth in Bismarck dropped from 8 inches on Tuesday to 6 inches on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service data. That marked the end of a streak of 152 days in which the city had a snowpack of at least 8 inches, nearly double the previous record of 80 days, set in 2009-10.

The record for consecutive days with a snow depth of at least 6 inches reached 153 on Wednesday before ending when the snowpack fell below that level on Thursday. The previous mark was 108 days in 1996-97.

The city also set a record earlier this winter of 54 consecutive days of a snowpack measuring at least 12 inches.

The heavy snowpack resulted from one of the snowiest records on winter. Bismarck's total of 99.8 inches is nearly double the norm and third-most in 148 years of record-keeping.

"In the Dakotas, deep snowpack conditions were observed this month as well as recent rapid melting, which has boosted soil moisture levels significantly ... as well as concerns over major flooding," Simeral wrote. "Flood warnings have been issued for numerous rivers across the Dakotas."

Flooding concerns

Numerous flood warnings remained posted in western and central North Dakota on Thursday, mostly for localized minor flooding. Soils ravaged by prolonged drought are tempering the runoff and keeping major flooding at bay, though some rural roads have been swamped.

The northwestern town of White Earth has experienced flooding. The North Dakota National Guard’s Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment sent a Black Hawk helicopter to the town on Wednesday to drop one-ton sandbags to plug a drainage culvert.

Rain is in the forecast for many areas into Saturday, including possible thunderstorms in the southeast.

"With those you can get higher localized amounts of rain," said Connor Smith, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Bismarck.

Rain could turn to snow early Friday as a late-week cold front drops temperatures, but no significant accumulations are expected due to warm ground temperatures and air temperatures rising above freezing during the day.

Liquid precipitation totals are not forecast to exceed half an inch. In the Bismarck area the total is expected to be around four one-hundredths of an inch.

"It could be minimal here," Smith here.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, making state resources including the National Guard available to help in any flood fights in coming weeks. The main concern is in the eastern Red River Valley.

Flood resources are available at www.weather.gov/flood. A flood risk identification portal is available at https://ndram.dwr.nd.gov/.

Crop report

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows a big boost in soil moisture in North Dakota compared to two weeks ago.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 78% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 70% in those categories. That compares with 65% and 56%, respectively, in late March.

The winter wheat crop is rated 93% fair to good, and cattle and calf conditions are 89% in those categories, with another 4% rated excellent.

Hay supplies are 70% adequate to surplus, and stockwater supplies are 91% in those categories.