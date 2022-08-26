Drought creeping back into Burleigh-Morton; soil moisture deteriorating statewide

Abnormally dry conditions have moved into the southern portions of both Burleigh and Morton counties as drought continues to creep back into North Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, published Thursday, shows nearly 29% of the state as being either abnormally dry or in moderate drought, up from 24% last week. The portion of moderate drought is in the southeastern corner of the state. Abnormal dryness is in that region and also in east central, south central and western North Dakota.

Warm, dry conditions persist across the Northern Plains, and "additional analysis ... next week is likely to result in increasing drought severity across parts of the region," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Deborah Bathke wrote in this week's report.

A torrential downpour in the Bismarck-Mandan area on Tuesday night generated reports of as much as 2.5 inches of rain in the metro area, according to National Weather Service reports. But the latest two-week outlook "continues to favor below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures for North Dakota," the agency said.

All of North Dakota was covered by drought last year at this time. An overly wet spring this year moved all of the state out of drought, but dryness has increased this summer. Precipitation in Bismarck since June 1 is 2.3 inches below normal, according to weather service data.

Crop report

Soil moisture continues to deteriorate across the state with the dry conditions.

This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 63% of topsoil moisture and 68% of subsoil moisture as adequate to surplus, down from 71% and 79%, respectively, last week. The percentages after the soggy April both were above 90%.

Pasture and range conditions statewide also continue to decline and are now rated 60% good to excellent, down from 85% a month ago. Stock water supplies are rated 84% adequate to surplus, down from 97% in late July.

The condition of the alfalfa hay crop is 67% good to excellent, down from 88% a month ago.

The condition of most major crops in North Dakota remains mostly in the "good" rating. The harvest of the state's staple spring wheat crop is at 18% complete, well behind the long-term average of 49%.