Drought continues to diminish as growing season begins in region

The growing season is underway in the Bismarck region, under much better moisture conditions than last year at this time.

Friday was the first day that the National Weather Service began monitoring for conditions that would warrant a frost advisory, freeze watch or freeze warning, marking what the agency considers the first day of the growing season.

Last year at this time, Burleigh and Morton counties -- along with all other counties in western and central North Dakota -- were in extreme drought, the second-worst category on the U.S. Drought Monitor map. This year, western Morton County is considered abnormally dry, and eastern Morton and all of Burleigh County are not in any drought category.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Bismarck so far this calendar year has received 5.68 inches of precipitation, nearly 1.7 inches above normal, according to weather service data. About an inch of rain has fallen this month. But much of this year's moisture came during a wet April that saw three major storms hit the state.

North Dakota logged its second-wettest April on record, according to Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral.

That dramatically reduced drought throughout the western half of North Dakota. The latest drought map, released Thursday, shows most of the region is abnormally dry or in moderate drought, the two least-severe categories. There are no areas in extreme or exceptional drought.

Overall statewide, the amount of area in some form of drought dropped slightly over the week, to under 36%. The entire state was in drought last year at this time.

There were "continued improvements on the map across the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Plains in response to another round of unsettled weather during the past week," Simeral wrote. However, he added that "the longer-term impacts of the drought in western portions of the (Northern Plains) region are still causing impacts including areas with poor pasture and rangeland conditions and low stock pond levels."

The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates North Dakota pasture and range conditions as being 45% poor or very poor, a slight improvement from 48% the previous week. Stock water supplies were rated 25% short or very short, down from 28%.

Farmers continue to struggle to get into the field due to the ample moisture. The state's staple spring wheat crop is only 8% planted, compared with the norm of 37% at this time of the season. Only 2% of sugar beets are in the ground, when normally 62% of the crop would be planted by now. Sugar beets are grown mainly in the Red River Valley, which is dealing with widespread flooding.

The state's durum wheat, corn, canola, dry pea and flaxseed crops all are less than 5% seeded.

Muddy conditions also are presenting problems for ranchers.

“When cattle get wet, their hair lies down and loses insulation value,” said Zac Carlson, North Dakota State University Extension beef cattle specialist. “Mud will further reduce the insulation value of hair coats. Cattle become chilled quicker from wet and muddy conditions; this stress can inhibit the immune system, making animals more susceptible to disease.”

Ranchers are already dealing with widespread livestock losses during the April storms. Many western counties lost 5-10% of their cattle inventory, according to an NDSU estimate. And losses could mount, as calves could still become ill in coming weeks.

"Without some drying out of the area, excess moisture is starting to be a bigger concern than drought in the near term," the weather service said in its most recent drought briefing.

Statewide topsoil moisture supplies are rated 80% adequate or surplus, and subsoil moisture is 71% in those categories.

Flooding has been an issue for weeks in eastern North Dakota, and the region got more rain on Thursday as powerful thunderstorms moved through. Fargo has gotten about 2 ½ inches of rain this month on top of snowmelt, and more than 8 inches of precipitation since March 1. Grand Forks has gotten about 3 inches of rain this month and nearly 10 inches of precipitation since March 1, according to weather service data.

The state Transportation Department urged motorists to set up a way to receive weather alerts on their phones so they're not swept away in a flash flood.

"It only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock over and carry away an adult, and 12 inches to carry away a small car," the department said in a statement.

