Drought continues to deepen in North Dakota; state officials enhance aid programs

“Producers should scout their property and if grasshopper levels are economically damaging, they should take action. The adults have already laid eggs that will hatch next spring, so if control of immature grasshoppers is not taken in the spring, adults could be at even higher levels next year,” Goehring said. “Control measures are best coordinated between producers with neighboring fields, pastures and rangeland for maximum effect.”

North Dakota Land Commissioner Jodi Smith this week encouraged producers who lease land from the state Department of Trust Lands to apply for cost-share funding targeted to specific drought-related needs.

“Under normal conditions, lessees may be reluctant to develop livestock water sources on trust lands, knowing the leases may go to someone else in the next auction,” she said. “But water developments put in place now will benefit lessees and the land during this drought period and well into the future. Because of the urgent need, our Surface Land Division recently increased the Livestock Water Development Program cost share to 100%."

For more information and an application, go to land.nd.gov/livestockwaterdevelopment.