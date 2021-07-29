Drought continues to deepen in North Dakota; state officials enhance aid programs

North Dakota leaders are increasing the help that's available for farmers and ranchers struggling with drought, while pressing federal officials to do even more.
Meanwhile, conditions continue to worsen across the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows that more than 10% of the state is in exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, up about 2% from last week. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, is up about 1.5%, impacting about 42% of North Dakota. All of the state remains in some form of drought.
"Another round of blistering heat across the Northern Plains further stressed rangeland, pastures, and a variety of summer crops," U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote.
The recent heat in Bismarck has been historic. The city on Wednesday hit 18 consecutive days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees, tying the record set in 1936. Thursday's high was expected to be only in the mid-80s, however.
"It looks like we'll fall short of breaking it," Meteorologist James Telken said, adding that the slight cooldown could last through the weekend.
The downside is that there is no precipitation in the forecast.
"Cooler air will overspread the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, though many drought-affected areas will remain in need of moisture," Rippey wrote.
The dry weather is further depleting soil moisture in North Dakota and hurting crops.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 87% of topsoil and 85% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- slight increases over the week.
Nearly two thirds of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is rated as poor or very poor, and many other crops are in a similar condition.
"On July 25, North Dakota was the national leader in oats rated very poor to poor (56%), along with soybeans (41%) and corn (39%)," Rippey wrote.
The situation is no better for ranchers. Pasture and range conditions across the state are rated 85% poor or very poor, and 72% of the alfalfa hay crop is in those categories.
Some producers are harvesting poor small grains crops for hay, and some are seeking alternative and in some cases nontraditional sources of forage -- even cattails, according to North Dakota State University Extension.
“With limited forage on the market and high prices, it may be a better option to evaluate local hay options,” Extension Beef Cattle Specialist Zac Carlson said. “Price and quality of alternative forages will play a key role in determining whether they can be used in a given production situation. Potential health risks for livestock also should be evaluated.”
Push for aid
The federal government recently denied a request by North Dakota leaders to allow ranchers struggling with drought to hay Conservation Reserve Program grassland before Aug. 1, while it's still of good quality. Aug. 1 is the end of the nesting season in the state.
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., on Wednesday joined a few other senators in introducing legislation giving USDA more flexibility to allow emergency CRP haying.
“This legislation offers a commonsense effort to help farmers and ranchers feed their livestock and weather the severe drought conditions in North Dakota,” Hoeven said.
He and Cramer also joined numerous other senators this week in sending a letter urging Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to provide more drought and excessive heat aid to Western U.S. producers.
Increased aid
The federal government has announced some measures to help farmers and ranchers, including allowing limited emergency grazing of CRP land.
The federal Risk Management Agency has pledged to work with crop insurance companies to ensure quick and fair payments to impacted producers, and to simplify paperwork and provide companies with more flexibility on things such as crop samples. The agency also is allowing producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres at any time and still receive their full crop insurance indemnity.
The state of North Dakota also has implemented numerous programs, and officials enhanced some of them this week.
The Agriculture Department has added feedlots as an option to its Hay Hotline. Feedlot owners with room to feed livestock and those who can do custom corn chopping are encouraged to sign up. For more information on the hotline and interactive hay map, go to www.nd.gov/ndda.
“At some point, we will be asking corn producers to consider listing on the Hay Hotline as an alternate way to market their corn for silage or baling up cornstalks for feed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
Officials also are available to help survey for grasshoppers, which tend to be more of a problem in drought years, Goehring said.
USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service can provide technical assistance by surveying and coordinating grasshopper control between neighbors. Interested producers can reach the agency's North Dakota office by contacting State Plant Health Director Amy Mesman at 605-224-1713.
“Producers should scout their property and if grasshopper levels are economically damaging, they should take action. The adults have already laid eggs that will hatch next spring, so if control of immature grasshoppers is not taken in the spring, adults could be at even higher levels next year,” Goehring said. “Control measures are best coordinated between producers with neighboring fields, pastures and rangeland for maximum effect.”
North Dakota Land Commissioner Jodi Smith this week encouraged producers who lease land from the state Department of Trust Lands to apply for cost-share funding targeted to specific drought-related needs.
“Under normal conditions, lessees may be reluctant to develop livestock water sources on trust lands, knowing the leases may go to someone else in the next auction,” she said. “But water developments put in place now will benefit lessees and the land during this drought period and well into the future. Because of the urgent need, our Surface Land Division recently increased the Livestock Water Development Program cost share to 100%."
For more information and an application, go to land.nd.gov/livestockwaterdevelopment.
The department also has extended the application deadline for the Weed and Pest Control Program by one month, to the last business day in October. For more information and an application, go to land.nd.gov/weedandpest.
“Noxious weeds allowed to flourish this year will be an even bigger problem next year,” Smith said.
More comprehensive details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access USDA's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.