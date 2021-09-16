Drought changes little in North Dakota over week; spring wheat harvest wrapping up

Crops update

Winter wheat planting in North Dakota, where it is not a major crop, is about one-fourth complete, well ahead of the average pace, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers typically can make good progress when fields are dry.

Soil moisture supplies in the state were relatively unchanged over the week, with 64% of topsoil and 74% of subsoil being rated as short or very short.

Pasture and rangelands were rated 77% poor or very poor, a small improvement from last week. Stock water supplies were 83% in those categories, also a slight upgrade.

The harvest of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is all but wrapped up, along with the durum wheat crop. The harvest of row crops is just getting underway. Both the corn and soybean crops are rated 42% poor to very poor, and 39% of the sunflowers are in those categories. The second cutting of the alfalfa hay crop is almost complete. Nearly three-fourths of the crop is rated poor or very poor.