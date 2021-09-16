Drought changes little in North Dakota over week; spring wheat harvest wrapping up

Exceptional drought continued to ease in central North Dakota over the past week, but overall dry conditions in the state remained otherwise unchanged.
Exceptional drought is the worst of four categories. It now covers less than 2% of the state -- a small pocket in Golden Valley County in the southwest and an area encompassing parts of the central counties of McLean, Sheridan and McHenry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.
All of North Dakota remains in some form of drought except the very southeastern corner. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, covers more than half of the state, including most of Burleigh and Morton counties.
In the Northern Plains, "There were some adjustments (mostly improvements) to the drought depiction, primarily in the Dakotas, based on favorable impacts from recent rain events," U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote. "For example, improvements in topsoil moisture have led to some greening of drought-affected pastures and have encouraged winter wheat producers to begin planting.
"Still, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Sept. 12 that topsoil moisture was 64-71% very short to short in the Dakotas, while rangeland and pastures were rated 77-80% very poor to poor, reflecting the long road ahead regarding drought recovery," Rippey said.
Crops update
Winter wheat planting in North Dakota, where it is not a major crop, is about one-fourth complete, well ahead of the average pace, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers typically can make good progress when fields are dry.
Soil moisture supplies in the state were relatively unchanged over the week, with 64% of topsoil and 74% of subsoil being rated as short or very short.
Pasture and rangelands were rated 77% poor or very poor, a small improvement from last week. Stock water supplies were 83% in those categories, also a slight upgrade.
The harvest of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop is all but wrapped up, along with the durum wheat crop. The harvest of row crops is just getting underway. Both the corn and soybean crops are rated 42% poor to very poor, and 39% of the sunflowers are in those categories. The second cutting of the alfalfa hay crop is almost complete. Nearly three-fourths of the crop is rated poor or very poor.
The state and federal governments have implemented numerous programs to help drought-stricken farmers and ranchers. Details on available drought resources in North Dakota can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/drought-resources. Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.
Weather and wildfires
The state forecast from the National Weather Service doesn't include much of a chance for precipitation through the weekend. The region also continues to experience hot weather.
"Residents of the Northern Plains experienced highs more fitting of July or August on Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson wrote. "For example, Bismarck ... soared to 88 degrees. Typically, the temperature rises to only 74 degrees on Sept. 15. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s through Friday in Bismarck before the warmth rebounds."
Highs for Bismarck-Mandan this weekend are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30-40% chance of rain on Monday, a 30% chance on Tuesday and a 20% chance on Wednesday.
The hot, dry conditions this summer have led to about 2,200 wildfires burning more than 123,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. The number of fires is more than double last year's total, and the blackened acres are more than 10 times what burned in all of 2020.
Information on current fire danger indexes and county burn bans is available at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps. Nearly all counties were in the moderate risk category on Thursday. Fire restrictions on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands are at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/dpg/alerts-notices.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.