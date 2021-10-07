Drought changes little in North Dakota as change in weather nears; ag leader testifies on rancher impacts

Drought remained relatively unchanged in North Dakota over the past week despite recent record heat, and some rainy and cooler weather appears to be in store.

Severe drought expanded slightly in the southeastern part of the state, but that was about the only change from the previous week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Extreme drought continued to plague most of western and northern North Dakota, with a pocket of exceptional drought in Golden Valley County in the southwest. All of the state except the very southeastern tip remained in some form of drought.

"Those areas that have been in long-term drought will continue to see challenges to pasture and rangeland conditions as well as available forage," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote. "Hay stockpiles continue to decline and will be more expensive on the open market compared to past years."