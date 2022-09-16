Drought blankets North Dakota over past week; crops degrading, lakes impacted

Drought has mushroomed in North Dakota as summer wanes and autumn nears, impacting the agricultural community and recreational lakes.

Some form of drought now covers 84% of the state, up dramatically from 28% last week and just 1% two months ago.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map rates a little more than three-fourths of the state as being abnormally dry, the least-severe of five categories. But moderate drought has expanded in northwestern North Dakota, and a pocket of severe drought has developed in that region over the past week. There also is a small area of moderate drought in the southeastern corner of the state.

"Degradations were made in areas of Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota in response to continued dryness, decreased soil moisture, poor pasture and rangeland conditions, and impacts to dryland crops," Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral wrote in this week's report.

He added that average temperatures in North Dakota over the week ranged from 1-4 degrees above normal.

Overall, "The Great Plains Region saw its fifth-warmest and 19th driest June-August on record," Simeral said.

North Dakota logged its second-wettest April on record due largely to a string of spring snowstorms, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. That wiped away drought from the state. But monthly climate statistics from the National Weather Service show a significant change in the months that followed.

For example, precipitation for Bismarck was 1.2 inches below normal in May, 2.2 inches below normal in June, 0.7 inches above normal in July and 1.4 inches below normal in August. For the year to date, it's 2.6 inches below normal in the capital city.

Crop report

Simeral said that in the Northern Plains there are "a growing number of drought impacts within the agricultural sector."

That's evident in this week's crop report from the the National Agricultural Statistics Service. It rates topsoil moisture supplies as 46% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture as 54% in those categories, down from 52% and 60%, respectively, last week. At the start of summer, the percentages were 94% and 93%, respectively.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 41% good to excellent, compared with 81% at the start of summer. Stock water supplies are rated 73% adequate to surplus, down from 96% in mid-June.

About half of nearly all major crops in North Dakota remain in the "good" category, but the percentages have fallen as summer has gone on. For example, 63% of the soybean crop and 70% of the corn crop was rated in good condition two months ago, compared with 49% and 50% now.

The spring wheat harvest in the state has surpassed three-fourths complete, up from about two-thirds last week. About two-thirds of the durum wheat is in the bin, and winter wheat planting is approaching one-fourth done. The harvest of barley and oats is nearing completion.

Algae advisories

The number of North Dakota lakes impacted by blue-green algae has increased of late.

North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality has issued advisories for a dozen lakes, including Sweet Briar and Harmon lakes in Morton County, Lake Tschida in Grant County, Froelich Dam in Sioux County and Epping-Springbrook Dam in Williams County. A warning for high concentrations of algae is in place for Makoti Lake in Ward County.

Hot summer weather contributes to the production of the algae that can produce toxins in the water called cyanotoxins. People and animals who swallow or come into contact with affected water can get sick, and animals and fish can die from it. There’s no known antidote for the toxins.

The algae discolor the water and cause foam, scum or mats to appear on the surface. In severe blooms, the water can have the appearance of spilled green paint or green pea soup.

A full list of advisories and warnings can be found at www.tinyurl.com/WMP-HABS. Blue-green algae blooms can be reported at 701-328-5210 or on the website.