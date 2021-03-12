Drought and wildfire conditions worsen in North Dakota; Morton County stiffens burn ban

Western North Dakota has experienced record-warm weather for early March, and there's little chance of any moisture in the immediate forecast. There is almost no snowpack in the state, according to the weather service.

"Another aspect of a winter with very little snow is that fire danger has rapidly increased in North Dakota," Fuchs and Riganti wrote.

Wildfire threat

There have been nearly three dozen wildfires in the state so far, burning more than 20,000 acres, or more than 31 square miles, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. The weather service on Friday cautioned about "near critical fire weather conditions" in the southwest.

Morton County has stiffened its burn ban as conditions worsen.

The county commission on Thursday declared a total burn ban, meaning a ban on open burning is in effect at all times -- regardless of the fire danger category. The only exceptions are the use of gas grills and gas stoves kept a safe distance from any combustible materials.

Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin told commissioners the county already has had numerous grass fires.

The total ban is in effect until further notice. Violations can result in a $1,500 fine or 30-day jail stay.