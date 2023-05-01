The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking bids for cutting, baling and removing hay on designated sections of highway right of way along Interstates 94 and 29.

DOT will accept sealed bids for the 2023 haying season in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Valley City and Dickinson district offices. Faxed bids will not be accepted. The deadline is Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m. local time.

Bismarck's district office is at 218 S. Airport Road, 701-328-6950; Dickinson's is at 1700 Third Ave. W., Suite 101, 701-227-6500.