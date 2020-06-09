Dicamba herbicide registrations canceled; farmers can use existing stocks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sales of the controversial weedkiller dicamba are no longer allowed in North Dakota, though farmers who have already bought product for this crop season can still use it.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday canceled the registrations for dicamba products Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia, following a federal appeals court ruling last week that the government must revoke its approval.

“At the direction of the EPA we have canceled our state registrations of these products, which prohibits any further sale of them,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said Tuesday. “However, EPA provides for the use of any product that had already been purchased prior to the cancellation as long as all label requirements are followed. This means that growers or commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession before the cancellation.”

State rules allow applications of dicamba on soybeans through June 30 or the crop’s beginning bloom phase, whichever comes first.

Dicamba is popular with farmers -- it's been used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. But there have been widespread complaints about dicamba-based herbicides drifting off-target and contaminating neighboring fields.

