Deadline nears for specialty crop grant applications

Wednesday is the application deadline for additional 2021 grants to help promote specialty crops.

The additional money is one-time funding through the latest federal coronavirus pandemic stimulus package. The amount North Dakota is getting for the grants isn't yet known, according to Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. Central time Wednesday. More information and an application template can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/scbgp. For more information, contact Deanna Gierszewski at 701-328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov.

