Deadline nears for specialty crop grant applications

Wednesday is the application deadline for 2021 grants to help promote specialty crops.

Money for the grants doled out by the state Agriculture Department comes from the federal government. Projects start Oct. 1, and must be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

Specialty crops grown commercially in North Dakota include dry beans and peas, lentils, potatoes, confection sunflowers, grapes, honey and various vegetables.

Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. Central time Wednesday. More information and an application template can be found at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/scbgp. For more information, contact Deanna Gierszewski at 701-328-2191 or scbg@nd.gov.

