Deadline nears for organic costs program

Wednesday is the deadline for organic producers to apply for reimbursement of certification costs.
Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs they paid between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30 of this year, through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2022.
The state is getting $70,800 in federal funding for the program, according to state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal, and command a higher price. It also assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods.
For full details, go to https://bit.ly/3gzH1u7.