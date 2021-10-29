 Skip to main content
Deadline nears for organic cost reimbursement applications

Sunday is the deadline for organic producers in North Dakota to apply for reimbursement of part of their organic certification costs.

The state Agriculture Department is accepting applications through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program for fiscal year 2021. 

“Organic farmers, ranchers, processors and handlers can receive up to $500 of the organic certification costs paid between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. 

The federal government has given the state $70,800 for the program this year.

Certification enables organic producers and processors to label and sell their products with a federal organic seal, and command a higher price. It also assures consumers that products are produced by recognized organic methods. 

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3gzH1u7.

