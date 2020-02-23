Deadline nears for Conservation Reserve Program general signup

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the deadline is nearing for the Conservation Reserve Program 2020 general signup.
The enrollment deadline is Friday. The signup is available to farmers and private landowners who are either enrolling land for the first time or reenrolling for another 10- to 15-year term.
The program pays landowners to idle marginally productive farmland and take measures to control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat.
You have free articles remaining.
CRP has 22 million acres enrolled, but the 2018 Farm Bill raised the cap to 27 million acres.
The program has been around for 35 years. The federal Agriculture Department says it has prevented more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, enough to fill 600 million dump trucks, and sequestered an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases, equal to taking 9 million cars off the road. It also has created more than 3 million acres of restored wetlands while benefiting bees and other pollinators, along with wildlife.
CRP continuous signup is ongoing. That enables producers to enroll for certain practices. The federal Farm Service Agency plans to open the Soil Health and Income Protection Program, a CRP pilot program,early this year, and the 2020 CRP Grasslands signup runs from March 16 to May 15.
To enroll in CRP or for more information, contact a local FSA county office or go to fsa.usda.gov/crp. To locate a local FSA office, go to farmers.gov/service-locator.