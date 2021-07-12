CRP Grasslands signup period begins

The federal government on Monday opened a signup period for Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands.

The program enables landowners and operators to protect grassland -- including rangeland, pastureland and certain other lands -- while maintaining the areas as working grazing lands. The federal government will provide a minimum rental rate of $15 per acre.

The signup period is competitive and runs through Aug. 20, according to the federal Farm Service Agency.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3yVbtWF.

