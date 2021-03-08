Crop insurance deadline nears

Farmers in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming have only another week to purchase or make changes to crop insurance on spring-planted crops.
The final date for the 2021 crop year is next Monday, March 15, according to the federal government's Risk Management Agency. Farmers by that date also need to notify their insurance agent if they have planted winter wheat in a county with only spring wheat coverage.
For more information, go to www.rma.usda.gov.
