Crop insurance deadline nears
Producers of fall-planted crops in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming who want crop insurance coverage for the 2022 crop year must apply by the end of the month.

Thursday is the sales closing date, according to the federal Risk Management Agency. Current policyholders who want to make changes to their existing coverage also have until then to do so. Impacted crops in North Dakota are forage and rye.

For more information, go to www.rma.usda.gov.

