Crop insurance deadline looms

Crop insurance deadline looms

{{featured_button_text}}

The final day for farmers in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming to purchase or make changes to crop insurance on spring-planted crops is Sunday.

Farmers by that date also need to notify their agent if they have planted winter wheat in a county with only spring wheat coverage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency.

Farmers are encouraged to visit a crop insurance agent to learn specific details for the 2020 crop year.

More information is available at www.rma.usda.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News