Crop insurance deadline looms

The final day for farmers in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming to purchase or make changes to crop insurance on spring-planted crops is Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Farmers by that date also need to notify their agent if they have planted winter wheat in a county with only spring wheat coverage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency.
Farmers are encouraged to visit a crop insurance agent to learn specific details for the 2020 crop year.
More information is available at www.rma.usda.gov.