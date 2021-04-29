Crews battle another Badlands wildfire; North Dakota Drought Hotline activated

Local, state and federal crews were battling another wildfire in the western Badlands on Thursday, a day after North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring activated the state's Drought Hotline and interactive hay map to aid ranchers.
Both developments came amid worsening extreme drought in North Dakota.
The Roosevelt Creek Fire encompassed about 900 acres, or about 1 ½ square miles, in Billings County, with zero containment, according to Misty Hayes, district ranger for the Medora Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland. The fire started on Wednesday about 6 miles north of Wannagan Campground, north of the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It was burning in rugged Badlands terrain. The cause wasn't known.
"No ranches threatened right now; some oil wells in the area but no immediate threat," Hayes said at midday Thursday.
Larger fires this spring include ones that burned about 3 ½ square miles in the Medora area and an 8-square-mile blaze in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Drought Monitor
Extreme drought now covers 83% of North Dakota, up from 76% last week, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. Extreme drought is the second-worst of four categories, and it covers all of the central and west regions and much of the northeast. Most of the rest of eastern North Dakota is in severe drought, with the southeastern corner in moderate drought or abnormally dry. No areas are yet in exceptional drought, the worst category.
"Deeper soils are bone dry, streams are low, and stock ponds are dry or almost empty," wrote National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim and Climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo.
The weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 80% of topsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture, and 78% of subsoil as being in those two categories -- up slightly from the previous week. Ranchers' hay supplies were rated 51% short or very short, and stock water supplies were 69% in those categories, also up over the week.
Cattle and calf conditions were rated mostly good to excellent. Still, many ranchers will not have enough forage or hay to maintain their herd size, according to Lisa Pederson, livestock specialist at North Dakota State University's Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter.
“Unfortunately, often decisions are made more with emotion than logic during stressful times,” she said.
NDSU offers tips for strategic culling at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/news/newsreleases/2021/april-26-2021/strategic-culling-vital-during-drought.
Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month declared a statewide disaster, and the State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program and dedicated more than half a million dollars to the rancher aid program. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov.
The Drought Hotline will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Callers can leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free. The hotline was first activated in 2017.
“Ranchers who need hay, or those with hay to sell or with pasture or hay land to rent should call us at 701-425-8454,” Goehring said. “We are also appealing to individuals who are available to move hay to contact the hotline.”
The interactive hay map is available at www.nd.gov/ndda. Users can click on the icons to retrieve information about available hay, pasture and hay land in their area.
“The map is an effort to make the Drought Hotline information more easily accessible to the public,” Goehring said. “We strongly encourage anyone who fits the criteria of our hotline to continue communicating their needs with us so we can keep the map as accurate and up-to-date as possible.”
The National Drought Mitigation Center in the past week has received dozens of reports of "drying ponds and creeks, hay and feed shortages, and fire risk," according to Heim and Sanchez-Lugo
Wildfire update
Documented wildfires in North Dakota increased again over the past week. The season total is now 333 fires burning about 47,400 acres, up from last week's total of 291 burning more than 45,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
Recent precipitation has slowed fire activity and helped firefighters more quickly get under control those that do spring up, according to Hill.
"The precipitation helped, but we still are in a drought with a lot of available fuels still standing in the field," she said.
The scorched acreage is five times what burned in the state all of last year. It equates to about 74 square miles, which is more than four times the size of Minot.
All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have some form of outdoors burning restrictions in place. The four that don't are in eastern North Dakota. Most of the state including Burleigh-Morton counties was in the "high" fire danger category on Thursday.
Critical fire weather conditions will be possible across much of western and central North Dakota on Friday afternoon and evening, with dry ground, low humidity and wind gusting to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
"Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress," the agency said.
There is no significant precipitation in the five-day state forecast -- just a slight chance of showers on Sunday.
Preliminary weather service data show Bismarck has received 0.66 inches of precipitation so far this month, a little more than half the norm.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.