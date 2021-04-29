Crews battle another Badlands wildfire; North Dakota Drought Hotline activated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Drought Hotline will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Callers can leave a message on evenings and weekends. The service is free. The hotline was first activated in 2017.

“Ranchers who need hay, or those with hay to sell or with pasture or hay land to rent should call us at 701-425-8454,” Goehring said. “We are also appealing to individuals who are available to move hay to contact the hotline.”

The interactive hay map is available at www.nd.gov/ndda. Users can click on the icons to retrieve information about available hay, pasture and hay land in their area.

“The map is an effort to make the Drought Hotline information more easily accessible to the public,” Goehring said. “We strongly encourage anyone who fits the criteria of our hotline to continue communicating their needs with us so we can keep the map as accurate and up-to-date as possible.”

The National Drought Mitigation Center in the past week has received dozens of reports of "drying ponds and creeks, hay and feed shortages, and fire risk," according to Heim and Sanchez-Lugo

Wildfire update