Corn and wheat marketing webinar set

The North Dakota Wheat Commission and the North Dakota Corn Council will host a Corn and Wheat Marketing Update on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. Central time.

The webinar will focus on key factors affecting corn and wheat markets, which have been volatile this year due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

North Dakota State University Extension Crops Economist Frayne Olson will cover general supply and demand trends for both crops and marketing strategies for 2022. Ron Williams and Thomas Lahey with Columbia Grain will discuss export prospects for wheat and corn and how the ongoing war in Ukraine might affect U.S. export potential. Bill Wilson, NDSU agribusiness and economics professor, will provide an in-depth look at the wheat and corn production and export prospects in Russia and Ukraine.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. To register and for more information, go to bit.ly/CornWheat or www.ndwheat.com.