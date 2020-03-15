Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup begins Monday

Farmers and ranchers may apply to enroll grasslands in the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup beginning Monday.

The signup runs through May 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Farmers and ranchers can protect grasslands, range lands and pastures, while maintaining the land as working grazing lands,” said Richard Fordyce, administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. “The program emphasizes support for grazing operations and plant and animal biodiversity, while protecting land under the greatest threat of conversion or development.”

The 2018 Farm Bill set aside 2 million acres for CRP Grassland enrollment. For more information or to enroll, contact an FSA county office or go to fsa.usda.gov/crp. To locate a local FSA office, go to farmers.gov/service-locator.

